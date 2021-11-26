POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an incident which saw a cyclist knocked off their bike near the Severn Bridge in Chepstow.

The emergency services were called to a section of road between the M48 Severn Bridge roundabout and the A466 Wye Valley Road on Saturday, November 20.

It came as a result of a collision between a car and a bicycle, at around 9.20am.

Fortunately, the cyclist escaped serious injury, suffering minor road rash injuries.

However, it is alleged that the vehicle failed to stop at the scene after the crash.

According to the cyclist, “the lovely driver kindly hit me off my bike then drove off, leaving me for dead lying in the road.”

It is not currently known what make or model of vehicle is thought to have been involved.

Gwent Police has confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

The force has urged any witnesses, or any motorists who may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage, to get in contact at this time.

Statement from police in full

A spokesman for Gwent Police told the Argus: “We received a report of a road traffic collision between a bicycle and a car on the A466 near Chepstow at around 9.20am on Saturday, November 20.

“Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries, including dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 99 20/11/21.”