POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an incident which saw a cyclist knocked off their bike near the Severn Bridge in Chepstow.
The emergency services were called to a section of road between the M48 Severn Bridge roundabout and the A466 Wye Valley Road on Saturday, November 20.
It came as a result of a collision between a car and a bicycle, at around 9.20am.
Fortunately, the cyclist escaped serious injury, suffering minor road rash injuries.
However, it is alleged that the vehicle failed to stop at the scene after the crash.
According to the cyclist, “the lovely driver kindly hit me off my bike then drove off, leaving me for dead lying in the road.”
It is not currently known what make or model of vehicle is thought to have been involved.
Gwent Police has confirmed that they are investigating the incident.
The force has urged any witnesses, or any motorists who may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage, to get in contact at this time.
Read more local news here
- Dangerous new Covid variant reaches Europe as Belgium reports first case
- Arson investigation after Newport caravan 'set on fire'
- What we know about today's crash on the A4042
Statement from police in full
A spokesman for Gwent Police told the Argus: “We received a report of a road traffic collision between a bicycle and a car on the A466 near Chepstow at around 9.20am on Saturday, November 20.
“Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries, including dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 99 20/11/21.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.