Wales will face Austria in the World Cup playoff semi final.

Rob Page's men will host Ukraine at the Cardiff City Stadium after they secured a place in the seeded section of the draw.

The draw for the World Cup playoffs was held this evening.

Who will Wales play in the World Cup playoffs?





Wales will host Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium in their World Cup playoff semi-final.

If they win they will face one of Scotland or Ukraine.

When will the games be played?





Wales will play a semi-final against Austria on March 24 next year.

If they come out on top they will face the winners of Scotland or Ukraine on March 29.

What a home tie means for Wales

Speaking after Wales’ 1-1 draw with Belgium on November 16, Page and his players highlighted the advantage playing in front of a partisan Cardiff City Stadium can offer in the play-offs.

Skipper for the night, Ramsey said: “There’s some big, big teams still in it, but it’s so important that we had a home tie.

“You could see the atmosphere here tonight, it’s a special place to come and play, so hopefully that will give us an extra edge in that play-off.”

Goalscoring hero Kieffer Moore added: “That was incredible – it’s amazing scoring in front of ‘The Red Wall’. I can’t explain it, you’re kind of lost for words but it’s some feeling.

“I think nights like this, we’d back ourselves against anyone.”

Page echoed Moore as he said: “When the crowd is like it was tonight and on Saturday, we fancy our chances against anybody”.