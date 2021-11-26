Lululemon is holding a huge Black Friday event - offering price drops on over 400 gym tops, leggings, hoodies and more.

Black Friday is taking place on November 26 this year with price drops on major brands like Dyson, Amazon, Currys, Samsung, Sky and AO.

Fitness brands like Sweaty Betty, GO Outdoors, Millets and Blacks are just some of the more sporty, outdoor retailers offering up to 70% off in sales.

Let's take a look at some of Lululemon's discounts for Black Friday.

Lululemon's Black Friday sale

You can save money on women and men's gym wear, Lululemon's popular legging range and fitness accessories like sports socks and stackable yoga cushions.

Lululemon's women's range

With lilac being one of the trendiest colours of 2021, you can save and work out in style in the lululemon Align™ HR Crop 23" leggings.

Designed for yoga, these have been dropped from £78 to £54.

For those who enjoy a combination of yoga, running, cycling or training, try the Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme.

In the classic black shade, sport these Lululemon leggings for less at £64.00 - dropped from £78.

For those who want funky patterns on gymwear, try the rose camo Align HR Pant 28".

You can save on these amazing Lululemon leggings with a discount from £88 to £69.

Lululemon's flattering Align Tank top - perfect for yoga workouts - is in the Black Friday sale.

Depending on your choice of beautiful designs and colours, this top - originally £45 - has been dropped from £34 and £29.

Lululemon's men's range

Lululemon's Black Friday sale section on men's gymwear is full of tempting options.

For men who love running, you can save over £20 on Lululemon's lined pair of shorts, Surge Short 6", in various colours.

Or for men who want something stylish for training purposes, the License To Train Pant 29" is a great option - dropped from £118 to £69.

The orange City Sweat Crew is a casual and cool top which works for active days.

The City Sweat Crew is a bold yet simple top with different colour options - dropped from £78 to £49, £54 and £64, depending on your choice.

We also love this Warp Light Jacket - perfect for training while being packable.

Lululemon is offering a saving of more than £40 this Black Friday.