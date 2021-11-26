GO Outdoors, Blacks and Millets are offering huge price drops on fitness gear for Black Friday.

The sale is offering up to 70 per cent off top fitness brands including Garmin and North Face.

Black Friday is taking place on November 26 this year with price drops on major brands like Dyson, Amazon, Currys, Samsung, Sky and AO.

GO Outdoors is offering an extra 10 per cent off Black Friday purchases with the discount code EXTRA10.

You can also get a further 20 per cent off from Blacks and Millets stores between November 25 and November 29 using BF20 at Blacks and EXTRA20 at Millets.

Let's take a look at some of the best Black Friday savings from GO Outdoors, Blacks and Millets.

Black Friday at GO Outdoors, Blacks and Millets

Blacks

Blacks' deals for Black Friday offer up to half price in-store and online - valid until November 30.

Deals include up to half price clothing and footwear, up to 60 per cent off kids clothing and footwear, up to half price on walking and camping gear as well as 40 per cent off North Face and Osprey.

Some of the top Black Friday picks from Blacks include this North Face Men's Saikuru Insulated Jacket - dropped from £200 to £160.

This discounted North Face jacket has Heatseeker insulation - lightly wadded with The North Face's in-house developed synthetic materials.

North Face Men's Saikuru Insulated Jacket, pictured, sold at Blacks.

Millets

Millets is offering up to 50 per cent off in-store and online for Black Friday.

Black Friday discounts will end at Millets on November 30, 2021, so you'll have to be quick.

Deals include up to 50 per cent off clothing and footwear, up to 50 per cent off packs, up to 60 per cent off all ski gear and ski essentials, up to 50 per cent off kids items and more.

More specific Black Friday deals from Millets includes at least 50 per cent off Royal Scot, at least 20 per cent off tools and knives and at least 20 per cent off torches and headtorches.

One of the biggest price drops includes this pair of Peter Storm Women’s Arnside Walking Boots - down from £100 to £35.

It's an essential, waterproof walking boot with suede and nylon lining for breathability and waterproof protection.

GO Outdoors

GO Outdoors' Black Friday deals are on offer until December 13, 2021 - offering Black Friday discounts in-store and online.

GO Outdoors has half price deals on jackets, including Berghaus, Regatta and Peter Storm lines as well as discounts on climbing, horse riding and fishing gear.

Other Black Friday discounts include two for £35 branded t-shirts including adidas Terrex, Rab, Mountain Equipment and more lines; up to 60% off ski, including jackets and pants lines, better than half price kid’s lines including jackets, fleeces and walking boots from top brands; up to 40 per cent off selected bikes; better than half price tents, including lines from Eurohike, Berghaus and OEX; over half price on selected daypacks, travelpacks and rucksacks and more.

One of the best deals from GO Outdoors has to be the Calibre Lead Mountain Bike - dropped from £520 to £300.

The Calibre Lead is an entry-level mountain bike featuring a trail-focussed geometry that heightens the fun of off-roading.

There's also a huge discount on this Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport watch which has 34 per cent off.

The Black Friday price drop on this Garmin watch sees a price drop from £530 to £349.