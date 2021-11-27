MONEY expert Martin Lewis has shared what Christmas deals MoneySavingExpert predicts for the upcoming festive season.
Every year, the financial journalist shares what deals to expect and last year, 57 per cent of the predicted deals were spot on and 81 per cent were correct or close to correct.
This year, he has said to take the deals with a grain of salt due to rumoured stock shortages that could limit the number of promotions.
The predicted deals cover a wide range of areas from beauty, furniture, holidays, and fashion.
MSE's Christmas Deals Predictor 2021 has dozens of forecasts on when John Lewis, Ikea & more will launch discounts… #MartinLewishttps://t.co/N165qaFJrf— Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 25, 2021
To make sure you don't miss out on any of the great deals, we've got the full list of what the money expert predicts.
See the full list of predictions at MoneySavingExpert.com.
MoneySavingExpert predicted Christmas deals:
The Body Shop - 40% off most items for a week and a free gift with your purchase. Expected to start on December 6.
John Lewis - 30% off Christmas decorations while stocks last with a start date for the deal on Tuesday, December 14.
Ikea - 50% off winter sale in stores and online, the likelihood of this deal is very high and is expected to start the Thursday before Christmas day.
Virgin Atlantic - Grab cheap return flights from Heathrow to New York from £275. The sale is set to start on December 22.
M&S - 30% Christmas decorations while stocks last, starting on December 7 this predicted deal is the best place to get cheap decorations.
