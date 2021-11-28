TICKETMASTER has announced some Black Friday deals for a number of stand-up tours, music gigs and West End shows.
Discounted tickets are available for many events such as stand-up tours for Jack Whitehall, Jason Manford and Steve Coogan's creation Alan Partridge.
The likes of Ben Elton, Brian Cox, Bill Bailey and more also have their shows for available for slashed prices.
Additionally, West End shows like Les Miserables, Mary Poppins and The Phantom of the Opera can have tickets bought for them for no booking fee.
🖤 BLACK FRIDAY OFFER 🖤— ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) November 26, 2021
Get yourself 50% off tickets for selected shows on @PartridgeLive UK tour this Black Friday! Offer valid until 23.59 Thursday 2 Dec.
🎁 >> https://t.co/ZwjebUNZdT pic.twitter.com/Tpigp64czP
These offers are valid until 11.59pm on Thursday, December 2.
Here's a roundup of the best deals Ticketmaster have on offer.
The best Ticketmaster Black Friday 2021 deals
Stand-up tours
- Jack Whitehall - up to 50% off tickets
- Alan Partridge - up to 50% off tickets
- Jason Manford - up to 50% off tickets
- John Bishop - up to 50% off tickets
Other assorted shows
- Ben Elton - up to 50% off tickets
- Bill Bailey - up to 50% off tickets
- Brain Cox - up to 50% off tickets
- Lucie Jones - 2-for-1 tickets
- Cirque Du Soleil: LUZIA - up to 30% off
- LOL Surprise Live! - 2-for-1 tickets
West End shows
There are no booking fees applied to these shows if you want to go and see them.
