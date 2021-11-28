FANS of Star Wars and LEGO are in for a treat this Black Friday.
LEGO is offering customers a free Star Wars gift as part of its deals on selected purchases.
Lasting for only two days, if you purchase the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT you will get the Luke Skywalker Lightsaber for free.
The AT-AT LEGO is priced at £699.99 and comes with over 6,000 pieces including nine minifigures.
With movable legs and figures including Luke Skywalker, General Veers, Snowtoppers, and more you can re-create the iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back.
The lightsaber is an exclusive building set that you can't buy in stores or online, even after the Black Friday event.
Grab the kit and lightsaber via the LEGO website.
