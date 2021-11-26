WALES will face Austria in the World Cup play-off semi-final.

The draw was made this afternoon and will see the two teams take each other on for a place in the European play-off final for a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Scotland have also found out their play-off semi-final opponents. They will play Ukraine.

It means that if both home nations win their play-off semi-finals, they will face each other in the final.

MORE NEWS:

Robert Page's Wales - who finished second in Group E - will be playing at home as they are the seeded team on the March 24 semi-final. The winner of Wales v Austria will host the final against the winners of Scotland v Ukraine on March 29.

 

The full draw for the European play-offs is:

Path A

Scotland vs Ukraine

Wales vs Austria

Path B

Russia vs Poland

Sweden vs Czech Republic

Path C

Italy vs North Macedonia

Portugal vs Turkey

One team from each of the paths will go through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.