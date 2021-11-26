WALES will face Austria in the World Cup play-off semi-final.
The draw was made this afternoon and will see the two teams take each other on for a place in the European play-off final for a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Scotland have also found out their play-off semi-final opponents. They will play Ukraine.
It means that if both home nations win their play-off semi-finals, they will face each other in the final.
Robert Page's Wales - who finished second in Group E - will be playing at home as they are the seeded team on the March 24 semi-final. The winner of Wales v Austria will host the final against the winners of Scotland v Ukraine on March 29.
The full draw for the European play-offs is:
Path A
Scotland vs Ukraine
Wales vs Austria
Path B
Russia vs Poland
Sweden vs Czech Republic
Path C
Italy vs North Macedonia
Portugal vs Turkey
One team from each of the paths will go through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
