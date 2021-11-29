Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Matilda Esmae Susan Symes was born on October 10, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 6oz. Her parents are Kieran Symes and Jessica Secker, of Pontypool, and her big brothers are Eli (13), James (12), Ethan (10), Jacob (eight) and Oliver (five).

Roman James Price arrived on September 25, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 4oz. HIs parents are Tavia Vaughan and Alex Price, of Caerphilly, and his big brother is Leo Price (three).

Arabella Rae Jones was born a week early on October 1, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 5oz. Her parents are Daniel and Katrina Jones, of Cwmbran, and her siblings are Nancy Jones (12) and Theo Jones (22 months).

Reggie Paul Beddis was born three weeks early on October 14, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 10oz. His parents are Alex Bainton and Ryan Beddis, of Pontypool, and his big brother is Harrison (two).

Evie-Grace Jones Collins arrived five weeks early on October 4, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 7oz. Her parents are Samantha Collins and Gavin Jones, of Newport, and her siblings are Stacie (15), David (14), Adam (12), Hollie (four) and Jayden (10 months).

Dolcie-June Renaee James was born on January 19, 2021, at Prince Charles Hospital, in Merthyr Tydfil. She weighed 6lb 7oz. She is the first child of Brooke Jones and Iestyn James, of Tredegar.