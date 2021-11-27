WE'RE due a storm at some point this weekend and forecasters have said Gwent may get its first snow of the winter.
We've been through our archives and found these images of snow in the area from down the years.
Click through the gallery above to see all the pictures.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.