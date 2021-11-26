EIGHT African countries are being put onto Wales' the travel red list after the new Covid-19 variant has been found in those countries.

The countries affected are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Those six countries were put onto the red list at midday with Mozambique and Malawi joining the red list at 8pm.

The rules mean that travellers from these countries will not be allowed to enter Wales. They will have to return to the UK through a port of entry in England or Scotland and go to a managed quarantine facility for 10 days and take PCR tests on days two and eight.

The move comes after the new variant – called B.1.1.529 – was found in these countries and is thought to be resistant to the protection from the Covid vaccines.

Welsh Government health minister Eluned Morgan said: “We are taking immediate action to move eight south African countries onto the red list for travel following the identification of a new coronavirus variant, which may be capable of evading the protection provided by vaccines.

“The variant, called B.1.1.529, has been linked to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. These countries have moved onto the red list from 12pm today. Two additional countries, Mozambique and Malawi, will also move onto the list from 8pm (20:00) today.

“This means travellers from these destinations will not be permitted to enter Wales but must enter through a port of entry in England or Scotland and go into a managed quarantine facility for 10 days. They must also take post-arrival PCR tests on day 2 and day 8.

“Similar action is being taken across the UK.”

The move has seen Wales’ Cardiff Rugby and Scarlets teams postpone this weekend’s matches in South Africa and return home.