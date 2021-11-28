HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Celt - five-year-old, male, Cocker Spaniel. He is a lovely boy who tried to be brave. He would like his very own family with another dog.
Coco - four-year-old, female, Poodle Cross. She is a perfect girl who could be an only dog, she loves her walks, food and cuddles, please adopt her.
Dulce - six-year-old, female Bulldog Cross. She is a wonderful girl who gets on well with all dogs, she would appreciate a snuggle buddy at home.
Lucks - five-year-old, female, Dachshund Cross. She is a darling girl who needs to be homed as an only dog, she is a very sweet girl.
Uma - four-year-old, female, Cocker Spaniel. She is a sweet girl who needs to be given a chance. She would like a home with other dogs.
