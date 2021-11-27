A RARE red weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland - but what exactly does this mean?
Weather warnings aren't exactly unusual on a small island like the UK, however most of the time we only see yellow or amber.
Now, a red weather warning for wind has been issued for the east coast of Scotland and parts of Northern England as Storm Arwen prepares to batter the country.
Here's what you need to know about what the red weather warning means...
What does a red weather warning mean?
Weather warnings can mean different things depending on the type of weather that is being forecast.
A red weather warning for wind means:
- Flying debris resulting in danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes
There are three weather warnings in total, yellow, amber and red - with red being the most severe.
It means there is a danger to life and therefore such warnings should be taken seriously.
Where have red warnings been issued in Scotland?
Forecasters expect gusts of up to 70mph in areas where red weather warnings have been put in place.
Red weather warnings for wind have been issued in the following locations:
- Grampian: 3pm Friday November 26 - 2am Saturday November 27
- Central, Tayside & Fife: 3pm Friday November 26 - 2am Saturday November 27
- Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders: 3pm Friday November 26 - 2am Saturday November 27
