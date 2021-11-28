MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has revealed the best tricks to know you're getting the best price from Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2021 is taking place on November 29 - an online retail craze which started in America to mark the Monday after Thanksgiving weekend.

It follows directly after Black Friday on November 26 - offering huge price drops on major brands like Dyson, Amazon, Currys, Samsung, Sky and AO.

Here's just some of the tips that will help you save money and get real bargains from Amazon this Monday.

Martin Lewis' Cyber Monday tips

People with Amazon accounts can access a top secret list of limited time only discount codes - though some will only appear to those with Prime.

Amazon's discount code page is likely to look slightly different with codes personalised for your account.

You can access Amazon's discount code page under the 'personalised' promotions page - leaving you to select any offers that interest you.

Codes will only be eligible for certain users so you'll need to double check.

Possible deals for Cyber Monday include a free £6 code when buying £60 worth of gift cards; free Deliveroo delivery for a year for Prime members and getting Amazon's free 30-day Prime trial to beat delivery charges and access free TV shows and movies, simply cancelling before it charges you.

You can also split the cost on Amazon Prime by sharing Prime benefits with another adult for free or by searching on Amazon Warehouse for returned or mildly damaged products that may work out cheaper.

Similarly, you can also check out the Amazon Renewed page - offering up to 40 per cent off phones, laptops, Amazon devices and more for 'good as new' refurbs.

Martin Lewis also recommends looking at other online tech retailers such as John Lewis, Currys and Argos to price-match against Amazon.

Don't just consider the price of the item you're looking for but see if other brands are offering extras.

Other interesting money-saving tips include saving up to 25 per cent simply by choosing less popular colours and see if your credit card company offers free Amazon vouchers.

Martin Lewis hacks

Martin Lewis is a financial journalist who helps consumers avoid paying more money than necessary.

Lewis has helped us avoid crucial Black Friday blunders and find the best deals from big brands.

Now he has cracked Ikea with his rundown of Ikea Moneysaving tips and tricks blog.

In his Ikea blog, the money expert recently revealed that consumers could trade in their old Ikea furniture for vouchers of up to 50 percent of the item's original value.

See the full list of MoneySavingExpert's Ikea tips and tricks via its website.