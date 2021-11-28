KEVIN Bridges has announced dates for his 2022 UK tour, The Overdue Catch-Up.
The Scottish comedian will play six dates at the Glasgow Hydro as well as P&J Live in Aberdeen and other venues around the UK.
Making the announcement on his Facebook page of Friday morning, he said said: "Folks… The Overdue Catch-Up goes on sale next Friday, 3 December 10am.
"Sign up to my mailing list at www.kevinbridges.co.uk for access to the presale on Wednesday, 1 December from 10am.
"I’ll see you about. Enjoy!"
How to get tickets for Kevin Bridges 2022 tour?
Tickets for Kevin Bridges The Overdue Catch-Up tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday December 3 2021.
You can access the presale tickets by signing up to the Kevin Bridges mailing list at www.kevinbridges.co.uk.
Presale tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday December 1.
Tickets for the Newcastle, Manchester and Cardiff shows are also on sale via Live Nation.
Kevin Bridges 2022 UK tour dates and venues
- Friday, 15 July 2022: Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- Saturday, 16 July 2022: Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- Thursday, 21 July 2022: Newcastle, 02 City Hall
- Friday, 22 July 2022 : Newcastle, 02 City Hall
- Saturday, 23 July 2022: Newcastle, 02 City Hall
- Sunday, 24 July 2022: Newcastle, 02 City Hall
- Friday, 5 August 2022: Plymouth, Pavilions
- Saturday, 6 August 2022: Plymouth, Pavilions
- Saturday, 13 August 2022: Hull, Bonus Arena
- Friday, 19 August 2022: Sheffield, City Hall
- Saturday, 20 August 2022: Sheffield, City Hall
- Friday, 26 August 2022: Blackburn, King George's Hall
- Saturday, 27 August 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo
- Sunday, 28 August 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo
- Friday, 9 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Friday, 16 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Saturday, 17 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Friday, 23 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro #
- Saturday, 24 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Sunday, 25 September 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Saturday, 1 October 2022: Aberdeen, P&J Live
- Friday, 7 October 2022: Brighton, Dome
- Saturday, 8 October 2022: Brighton, Dome
- Friday, 14 October 2022: Cardiff, Arena
- Saturday, 15 October 2022: Swansea, Arena
- Friday, 21 October 2022: Belfast, SSE Arena
- Saturday, 22 October 2022: Belfast, SSE Arena
- Wednesday, 26 October 2022: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- Friday, 28 October 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo
- Saturday, 29 October 2022: Manchester, O2 Apollo
- Sunday, 5 November 2022: Dublin, 3Arena
- Tuesday, 29 November 2022: London, Eventim Apollo
- Wednesday, 30 November : London, Eventim Apollo
- Thursday, 1 December 2022: London, Eventim Apollo
- Friday, 2 December 2022: London, Eventim Apollo
