THE WELSH public haven’t disappointed with the new gritter names – including a Welsh twist on the popular Boaty McBoatface.

Traffic Wales asked the public for suggestions to name 11 new gritting vehicles which will be out on the roads across South Wales this winter.

The public honoured some of Wales’ beloved public figures including Alun Wyn Jones, Ian Rush, Rob Brydon and Geraint Thomas with weather-related names and got their way with the Welsh version of Boaty McBoatface. They also included the Welsh for snow in the Eiradicator.

The names of the new gritters are:

Alun Wyn-ter Jones

The Eiradicator

Geraint Thom-ice

The Grit Redeemer

Huwie Halen

Ian Slush

Gritter Ap GritFace

National Ice-steddfod

Rob Brrrr-ydon

Huw Sledge-wards

I’M4Gritting

Traffic Wales thank the public for their suggestions and invite people to follow the #NameOurGrittersSW for the names for more gritters that are set to arrive next year.

Traffic Wales said that the gritters will improve safety for drivers and workers as they have enhanced technology, set up and visibility. They contain:

GPS tracking

Auto spreading capability

Capability to apply multiple de-icing materials.

During the winter season last year, 83 days were spent gritting the trunk road and motorway in South Wales. They have more than 20,000 tonnes of salt in depots to help keep traffic moving.

Traffic Wales have also issued advice for drivers to keep safe on roads even after they have been gritted.

The advice is:

• in snow and ice, drivers should stick to the main roads where they can and only travel if necessary - drivers are also encouraged to make sure they have a snow kit in their vehicle, including an ice scraper and de-icer, warm clothes and blankets and sunglasses to cope with the low winter sun.