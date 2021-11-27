Wales coasted to a 5-0 win over Greece in their Women’s World Cup qualifier at a wet and windy Llanelli.
Skipper Sophie Ingle fired Wales into a seventh-minute lead with an assured sidefoot finish from Jess Fishlock’s clever cutback.
Kayleigh Green doubled the lead after 17 minutes when beating goalkeeper Anthi Papakonstantinou to an underhit backpass on the sodden surface.
Ceri Holland made it three before the break as her 20-yard shot slipped through the fingers of Papakonstantinou, and the Liverpool forward claimed her second after the restart with a superb strike from the edge of the area.
Natasha Harding headed home the fifth from Rhiannon Roberts’ pinpoint cross after 64 minutes.
Unbeaten Wales face their biggest test in qualification so far when they play France, ranked fifth in the world, in Brittany on Tuesday.
