PEOPLE in Newport will be able to travel on buses for free in the city in December - in a move announced this evening.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, made the announcement to the hundreds gathered in the city as Newport prepared to switch on the Christmas lights. 

Cllr Mudd said: "We've got a special message for everybody today, from the 1st December to Christmas Eve you can travel free on buses across Newport."

It is not yet clear as to whether this only applies to Newport Transport buses.

