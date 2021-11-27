HUNDREDS of people turned out to welcome the start of the festive season with the switch-on of Newport’s Christmas lights despite the cold weather.

The event, which began at 3pm, was hosted in the heart of Commercial Street at the junction to Llanarth Street, with fairground rides, a visit from Sonic the Hedgehog and live music.

Opening the live music was Josh Hicks who performed songs including covers of Bruno Mars’ When I Was Your Man and the festive White Christmas.

Popular Newport duo Oxbowlake took to the stage with their folk medley of popular songs and their own music. They were a hit with those in the crowd and those watching on our live stream.

Jack Perrett was the final act to take to the stage in the Newport City Radio sponsored line-up. It was a late line-up change as Mr Perrett was due to take to the stage with his band The Eurekas, however due to Covid, he performed a solo set including a mix of his own solo music and The Eurekas’ singles.

Around 15 minutes of Christmas tunes were played to the growing crowd before 5ive took to the stage. Unfortunately for the fans, it was only two of the three remaining members of 5ive to take to the stage as Ritchie Neville was ill and therefore unable to make it.

The duo put on a great performance of their greatest hits including When the Lights Go Out (although they asked for the Christmas lights to go on), Slam Dunk da Funk, If You’re Getting Down and Everybody Get Up.

5ive. Picture: Chris Tinsley

Laiah Palmer (c) and her sister switching the Christmas lights on in Newport with Love Island winner Liam Reardon. Picture: Chris Tinsley

Following more Christmas music, the big moment took place as Newport City Mayor Cllr David Williams and Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd were joined on stage by Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon and four-year-old Laiah Palmer, her mum and sister to switch on the lights.

Cllr Mudd also made an announcement that from December 1 to December 24, everyone will be able to travel on buses in Newport for free.

Following the switching on of the lights, crowds waited to get photos with Liam Reardon before heading over to John Frost Square and Usk Plaza to watch a spectacular firework display to end the chilly evening.