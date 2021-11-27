NEWPORT finished top of the eastern group in the Premiership Cup by hammering Ebbw Vale 48-10.

The Black and Ambers completed a Gwent derby double in the competition at Spytty Park to earn top seeding for the quarter-finals.

As it turned out, Merthyr's win at Cardiff meant that Newport would finish in first place but they completed the job themselves.

They ran in six tries against the injury-hit Steelmen and will now host Bridgend in the quarter-finals, which will take place after the regular Premiership season.

Newport hit the front early on through hooker Will Griffiths oly for Ebbw winger Ewan Rosser to go over for a try that Evan Lloyd converted.

The host scored a penalt try and prop Lewis Smout's try put them in command at 19-7.

Lloyd's penalty made it a nine-point game at the break but Newport cruised to victory after the resumption.

Josh Reid, Kyle Tayler, Matt O'Brien and Ben Roach crossed for a comprehensive home success to earn home advantage in the last eight.

Merthyr claimed third spot with victory at Cardiff while the last qualifcation spot will be decided by the game between RGC and Pontypridd.

That fixture was postponed on Saturday and will now be a straight shootout for the quarters and a meeting with western winners Llandovery.

Premiership Cup quarter-finals: Newport v Bridgend, Cardiff v Carmarthen Quins, Aberavon v Merthyr, Llandovery v RGC/Ponty.

l Pontypool suffered a surprise 9-3 loss to Neath in the Championship.

Pooler suffered a round two defeat in defence of their crown, ending their remarkable run of 64 wins on the spin going back to March 2017.

The champions' only points came from the boot of Kieran Meek while Steff Williams had a trio of successes from the tee for Neath.

Cross Keys fought back to beat Ystrad Rhodda 22-16 while Bargoed won at Bedwas 38-18.