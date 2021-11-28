Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for key information that could help crack the cold case murder of a Gwent man.
The charity continues to appeal for anonymous information to find whoever was responsible for the killing of Kyle Vaughan from Newbridge.
It is nearly nine years since he vanished on December 30, 2012 and his disappearance was treated as murder.
Kyle was 24 at the time his damaged silver Peugeot 306 was found abandoned on the A467 between Risca and Cross Keys.
The car had been in a crash but it was not known whether he had been driving it at the time.
At the time Kyle went missing, it is believed he was wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, a dark coloured T-shirt, three-quarter length denim shorts, white trainers and a gold chain.
Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers’ director of operations, said: “It is understandably very difficult for Kyle’s family who are still desperate for answers and to know what really happened.
“We are hoping our appeal and reward will remind the public about this case and the important role they can play in Kyle’s friends and family seeking justice.
“We believe that somebody knows what has happened to Kyle.”
Only information passed to Crimestoppers’ via their 0800 555 111 number or their untraceable anonymous online form will be eligible.
