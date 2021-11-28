THREE new deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent’ in the latest Public Health Wales statistics – out of nine in Wales.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,104 and Wales’ total rises to 6,391 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 1,963 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 346 were in the Gwent region. 103 of these were in Caerphilly, 91 in Newport, 61 in Torfaen, 52 in Monmouthshire and 39 in Blaenau Gwent.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 68
- Blaenau Gwent - 39
- Bridgend - 59
- Caerphilly - 103
- Cardiff - 213
- Carmarthenshire - 84
- Ceredigion - 14
- Conwy - 62
- Denbighshire - 61
- Flintshire - 132
- Gwynedd - 135
- Merthyr Tydfil - 24
- Monmouthshire - 52
- Neath Port Talbot - 50
- Newport - 91
- Pembrokeshire - 81
- Powys - 84
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 128
- Swansea - 119
- Torfaen - 61
- Vale of Glamorgan - 116
- Wrexham - 109
- Unknown location - 7
- Resident outside Wales – 71
