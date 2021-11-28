HUNDREDS of people braved the cold in Newport to kick off the festive season with the switching on of the city's Christmas lights.
The lights were switched on by four-year-old Laiah Palmer from Newport who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in September and her sister alongside Liam Reardon, winner of Love Island 2021.
MORE NEWS:
- Free transport on Newport buses this December
- Hundreds turn up for the switching on of Newport's Christmas lights
There was live music from local acts Josh Hicks, Oxbowlake and Jack Perrett before 90's boyband 5ive (Five) took to the stage for a greatest hits set.
Check out the gallery above to see how it went.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.