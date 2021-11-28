HUNDREDS of people braved the cold in Newport to kick off the festive season with the switching on of the city's Christmas lights.

The lights were switched on by four-year-old Laiah Palmer from Newport who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in September and her sister alongside Liam Reardon, winner of Love Island 2021.

There was live music from local acts Josh Hicks, Oxbowlake and Jack Perrett before 90's boyband 5ive (Five) took to the stage for a greatest hits set. 

