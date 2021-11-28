A MAN has admitted carrying out a number of burglaries in a Gwent town.
Jordan Parfitt, 24, pleaded guilty to three break-ins committed in Pontypool’s Abersychan area earlier this year.
Newport Crown Court heard how the defendant raided two houses in Snatchwood Road and one at a property on Limekiln Road on March 4.
He also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking in a Ford Kuga SUV after stealing its keys in one of the burglaries.
Parfitt, whose address was given as Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody by Judge Huw Rees and is due to be sentenced on December 17.
The defendant was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Roger Griffiths.
