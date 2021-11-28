POLICE are investigating vandalism carried out in Blaenau Gwent yesterday.
Gwent Police are on the hunt for a group of youths who have caused “a large amount of graffiti and damage” at Ty Ebbw Fach, Six Bells, Abertillery. The incident took place on Saturday, November 27.
A spokesman for the force said: “A large amount of graffiti and damage has been caused in the area of Ty Ebbw Fach, Six Bells, Abertillery.
“CCTV shows a group of youths causing the damage, which we are making enquires to ID.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
People can also directly message Gwent Police via their Facebook and Twitter pages.
OTHER NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.