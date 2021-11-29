THE Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for ice for large parts of the UK today.
The warning appears to mostly miss Wales, with only a small part of Monmouthshire affected.
However, the west of England is affected with the warning extending to Hereford, Gloucester and Bath.
This means that people travelling between the two countries are very likely to be affected by the conditions.
The Met Office advises people to avoid travel whenever possible when it is icy, or at least wait until gritters have been along the roads.
They also advise drivers to slow down, use the highest gear possible and to avoid harsh braking or accelerating.
If your vehicle begins to skid, gently ease off the accelerator and avoid braking.
Journey times can take as much as 10 times longer when it is icy, so factor this into your travel plan.
READ MORE:
- Cardiff Blues isolating in South Africa after positive covid tests
- Caerphilly man who broke covid lockdown rules hit with fine
- Number of stop and searches carried out by Gwent Police up
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.