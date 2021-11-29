ITV bosses have been unable to give an update on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2021 could return.

The popular TV series has been left in chaos after the stars of this year’s show were removed from the castle while work is carried out to get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to extreme weather.

celebrities will individually return to quarantine to ensure they remain Covid secure and they will then be back at the castle once the whole production is safely re-established.

It comes after the shows on Saturday and Sunday were cancelled because the production base at Gwrych Castle in North Wales suffered significant damage during Storm Arwen on Friday night.

Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/stFpsKkzvM — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2021

ITV provide update on when I’m A Celeb could return

The show’s bosses said they were “working round the clock” to bring the show back but admitted they were not able to confirm when I’m A Celeb could return.

ITV said: "This is an ongoing live situation and we're taking each day as it comes and working round the clock.

"Our priority is safely getting the whole site back up and running which means the show is back on air in the quickest time possible.

"We're currently not in a position to confirm when we'll be back on air but we'll absolutely keep you posted when we get more updates."