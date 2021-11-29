NO cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus that is concerning world leaders has been found in Wales so far.

Nine cases have been reported in the UK, with six being found in Scotland and two in England.

The one other person who tested postive for the variant has left the UK, but travelled through Westminster.

In Scotland, the cases were in Lanarkshire and the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

In England, one case was in Nottingham and the other in Essex.

The cases in England are linked to travel from Southern Africa where 10 countries have been put on the red travel list following the emergence of the new variant.

Cardiff Blues rugby team are currently isolating in South Africa after one of their party is suspected of contracting the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant was originally reported from South Africa and early evidence suggests that it has a high re-infection rate.

Covid rules in England such as wearing masks in shops and on public transport have been reintroduced due to the Omicron variant.

