Many Tears Animal Rescue has provided an update following the damage caused by Storm Arwen, which saw a puppy die over the weekend.

The rescue centre was hit hard by the storm, and was forced to put a call out for help from kind-hearted animal lovers.

One of their puppies died, damage was done to their buildings and they were left without power for a number of hours.

They were also forced to cancel their Cabin Coffee Day which was due to take place on Saturday because the building was unsafe.

Many Tears Animal Rescue provided an update this morning.

A post from owner, Sylvia Van Atta, said: “The weather has died down and now it's very peaceful at the rescue once again.

“The roof of the barn and classroom has temporarily been fixed, but this will need to be completely ripped off at the end of the week and started from scratch again.

“We are still devastated at the loss of Florence the puppy, but Libby the mum and her remaining puppies are doing well and are all warm, cosy and settled again.”

Many Tears Animal Rescue also thanked everyone for their support and donations over the weekend.

You can donate to Many Tears Animal Rescue here.

They said: “The response has been absolutely amazing with everyone rallying together to help however they can and the local community has really been wonderful too.

“Sylvia would like to thank everyone so much for all that they have done and for the staggering amount of donations raised.

“This will enable us to help so many more dogs as well as facilitate the repairs and fix other areas of the rescue too.”

Based in Carmarthenshire, Many Tears Animal Rescue is at Cwmlogin House, Cefneithin, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA14 7HB.