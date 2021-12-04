A Caerphilly man has been jailed after “a particularly distasteful incident” in which a security officer was threatened in Cardiff.
On March 13 2021, Lewis Deabreu was found to have used “threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour” towards Liam Shepard in Cardiff.
Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court, it was heard that Deabreu had intent to cause Mr Shepard to believe that “immediate unlawful violence would be used against him”.
Deabreu, from St James Close in Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly County Borough was charged with breaching section 4(1) and (4) of the Public Order Act 1986.
The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence on Thursday, November 18.
In issuing the sentence, magistrates noted that the offence was a “particularly distasteful incident in a public area, involving security officers going about their duty.”
With this in mind, and considering the defendant’s record of previous offending, he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.
The court heard that a custodial sentence was “inevitable due to the nature and seriousness of the offence and the fact that the defendant is a serving prisoner.”
Deabreu was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £128 to fund victim services.
