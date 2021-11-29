NEWPORT City Council have recently announced that there will be free bus travel from December 1 to December 24 - but what buses will be part of this deal?

The council have said that all buses run by registered operators that begin and end their journeys within the city limits will be free to everyone in December until Christmas Eve.

That means that every single bus company recognised by the council, such as Newport Bus, that run routes that stay within Newport will be offering free fares.

However, if the bus route begins or terminates outside of the city boundaries, then full fare will be needed.

The council say that this will operate alongside concessionary fare eligibility.

Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Leader of the council, Cllr Jane Mudd said: "This initiative is aimed at providing a boost for our wonderful local businesses as well as encouraging the use of more sustainable transport.

"Buses are a great way of getting around the city to do your shopping or to meet up with friends and family.

"We have excellent businesses, including many fantastic independent traders, that deserve everyone's support.

"The focus on the climate and the future has never been greater.

"We all can do our bit by staying local as much as possible and using alternatives to our cars.

"This will also help those within our communities who struggle financially, especially at Christmas, as they try to put food on the table and buy presents for their loved ones.

"I very much hope we will see more people on our buses this December, in our shops and hospitality venues.

"Please remember, however, to keep safe, wear masks where required and follow the other guidelines to protect yourselves, your loved ones and others."

Cllr Mudd made the initial announcement that travel on buses in Newport would be free during the dates stated at the city's Christmas lights switch-on.

READ MORE: