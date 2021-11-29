A COCAINE and cannabis dealer was caught red-handed with drugs in his bedroom following a police raid on his home.

Newport Crown Court heard Christopher Davies was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his address in Goytre, Monmouthshire, over the summer.

Harry Baker, prosecuting, said they found 13g of cocaine worth between £700 and £800 and 24g of cannabis valued at £170 to £220.

Officers also discovered an iPhone with drug related messages, cash, scales and a “significantly large number of snap bags”.

Mr Baker said: “When the defendant was being taken to the police station after being cautioned, he told them the drugs were for his own personal use.

“He said he spent £100 to £200 a day on cocaine and told them the drugs would kill him.”

He added that the prosecution considered Davies to be a “significant role drug dealer”.

The defendant, 29, now of Sycamore Road, Blaenavon, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The offences took place on July 15.

He had no previous convictions.

Hilary Roberts, representing Davies, asked for his client to be given credit for his guilty pleas.

His barrister said: “He supplied to friends who would often press him.”

Mr Roberts added how Davies suffered from depression and anxiety.

He said there was a prospect of rehabilitation and employment in this case for the defendant.

Judge Daniel Williams told Davies that his case was too serious to be dealt with by anything other than an immediate prison sentence.

After being given credit for his guilty pleas, the defendant was jailed for two years and nine months.

Davies is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing which is due to take place next year on March 29.

After passing sentence, Judge Williams told the dock officers: “Take him down please.”