Plans to open a hotel in Newport’s tallest building have taken a huge step forward in recent weeks – and now hotel bosses are looking for staff.

Early next year, the Mercure Hotel is set to open in Newport city centre, taking over the top floors of Chartist Tower.

Work has been ongoing in recent months to turn the top 15 floors into the 130-bedroom hotel, complete with restaurant, conference facilities, and rooftop terrace.

And now, with progress being made, efforts are being made to find 50-60 staff in a variety of roles inside the hotel, ahead of its opening in Spring 2022.

According to the hotel manager, vacancies range from front of house roles such as receptionists, to chefs, and finance roles to maintenance and night manager positions.

The roles vary, in that some are full-time, salaried positions, while others are hourly, with more flexible working patterns said to be available.

While the jobs are all available to view and apply for on hotel operator Interstate’s website, two recruitment days are being held in Newport city centre early next month too.

These have been designed to give interested parties an opportunity to find out more about the hotel project, and the individual roles.

What has been said about the recruitment process?





Speaking to the Argus, Mercure Newport manager Ceri Trela said: “Our 15-storey Mercure Newport hotel forms part of a multimillion-pound redevelopment of the Chartist Tower – the tallest building in the city.

“More than 130 guest rooms are planned for the hotel, as well as a dedicated meeting floor, and extensive food and beverage facilities including a restaurant with an outside rooftop terrace area.

“Sound exciting? Come and join us for our recruitment days and be part of something special.”

How the tower could look once the hotel moves in

The first of two recruitment days is set to take place on Monday December 6, with sessions at 10am, 1pm and 5pm.

Meanwhile two sessions are also being held on Tuesday December 7, at 10am and 1pm.

The recruitment sessions are being held at the University of South Wales’s Newport city campus on Usk Way.

Full list of vacancies

The vacancies on offer at the Mercure in Newport can be found below:

Food & Beverage Assistants, Supervisors and Managers

Chefs – All levels

Front of House Team Members (including Receptionists)

Porters

Maintenance, Operations & Night Managers

Night Guest Service Assistants

Finance and Reservations roles

More information about the vacancies can be found online here.