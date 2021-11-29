Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 road closures in Wales
- M4, junction 33-32: The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 33 for Capel Llanilltern and junction 32 for Coryton on Monday night. Maintenance work will close the road between 8pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 34-35: The entry slip road of the M4 at junction 34 for Miskin will be closed overnight this week. Electrical work is being carried out on the section of road, forcing the westbound entry slip road to shut. Overnight closures will begin on Monday and run until Friday, with the road closed between 8pm and 5.30am.
- M4 westbound, junction 41-42: Surveys will close the exit slip road at junction 42 for Earlswood on the westbound M4 this week. The closure will take place on Tuesday night. With the exit shut between 8pm and 6am.
- M4 eastbound, junction 33-32: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will close on Tuesday night, between junction 33 for Capel Llanilltern and junction 32 for Coryton. Maintenance work will force the section of road to shut between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 32-33: The westbound carriageway between junction 32 for Coryton and junction 33 for Capel Llanilltern will also have to close overnight this week. That stretch of road will close between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday to allow maintenance work to take place.
