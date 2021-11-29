I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here will not be returning to our screens on Monday November 29 as another episode is cancelled.

During the weekend we saw Storm Arwen arrive with disruptive weather conditions meaning the remaining celebrities on the show had to be removed from the castle setting.

The storm caused significant damage to the production base at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Celebrities will individually return to quarantine to ensure they remain Covid secure and they will then be back at the castle once the whole production is safely re-established.

It’s unclear when the ITV show will be back on our screens following the disruption on Friday night which caused shows on Saturday and Sunday to be cancelled.

ITV provide update on when I’m A Celeb could return

The show’s bosses said they were “working round the clock” to bring the show back but admitted they were not able to confirm when I’m A Celeb could return.

ITV said: "This is an ongoing live situation and we're taking each day as it comes and working round the clock.

"Our priority is safely getting the whole site back up and running which means the show is back on air in the quickest time possible.

"We're currently not in a position to confirm when we'll be back on air but we'll absolutely keep you posted when we get more updates."