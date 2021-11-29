ONE person has died in Gwent over the weekend according to the latest coronavirus stats from Public Health Wales.
In Wales, 10 people including the person from Gwent have died, taking the toll for Gwent to 1,105 and for Wales 6,401.
Newport has the fourth highest amount of new cases with 224, but has the second highest case rate with 144.8 people testing positive for Covid out of 100,000 people.
However, Cardiff has 144.7 cases per 100,000 people while Gwynedd has a high 228 cases per 100,000 people.
- Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.
All areas of Gwent have a higher case rate than the average for Wales, which is 121.6.
Blaenau Gwent has the fourth lowest amount of cases in Wales with 90, but still has a higher case rate than the Welsh average with 128.8 - though this is the lowest in Gwent.
In Wales, 3,969 positive cases have been reported including residents outside of Wales while Gwent has 771 new cases.
All data is correct up to 9am on November 28.
New cases in Wales by area
- Anglesey - 91
- Blaenau Gwent - 90
- Bridgend - 190
- Caerphilly - 208
- Cardiff - 531
- Carmarthenshire - 192
- Ceredigion - 48
- Conwy - 125
- Denbighshire - 74
- Flintshire - 166
- Gwynedd - 284
- Merthyr Tydfil - 54
- Monmouthshire - 126
- Neath Port Talbot - 130
- Newport - 224
- Pembrokeshire - 153
- Powys - 167
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 248
- Swansea - 218
- Torfaen - 123
- Vale of Glamorgan - 218
- Wrexham - 164
- Unknown location - 11
- Resident outside Wales – 134
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.