A FORMER soldier who racially abused a police officer after being arrested told her: “I am willing to go down for 22 years for you.”

Delroy Brooker also headbutted a sergeant while he was handcuffed when officers were called to Markham, near Blackwood.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant had been branding them racists and accused them of picking on him because he was black.

Officers were responding to report of an incident that took place between Brooker and two brothers.

The defendant was tackled to the ground and handcuffed.

The police sergeant who was headbutted was struck on his forearm when he defended himself, prosecutor Thomas Stanway said.

Brooker then spat at a window in a police car after being placed inside the vehicle before racially abusing the mixed race constable.

The defendant, 41, formerly of James Street, Markham, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, racially aggravated public disorder and criminal damage.

The offences took place on April 21.

He was cleared by a jury following a trial over an allegation of possession of a bladed article in public involving the brothers.

Brooker’s military career ended in disgrace after he assaulted an officer, the court was told.

He had previous convictions for grievous bodily harm, harassment and battery.

Lowri Wynn Morgan, representing the defendant, said her client had already served the equivalent of a 14-month jail sentence.

He had been held in Cardiff Prison since his arrest in April.

She told of how Brooker suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and struggles with his mental health.

Miss Wynn Morgan added: “The defendant, rightly or wrongly, felt he was being persecuted.”

The judge, Recorder David Harris, told Brooker: “The officer was distressed by being racially abused by you.”

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £95 victim surcharge.