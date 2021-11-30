A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DARREN RIXON, 55, of Waunfawr Terrace, Cross Keys, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Clyde Street, Risca, on October 22.

He was ordered to pay £1,093 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM EVANS, 19, of Tynywern Terrace, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Heol-Y-Parc on November 5.

He was ordered to pay £679 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Cocaine and cannabis dealer caught with drugs in his bedroom

GARETH LEE BRITTAN, 42, of Howe Circle, Ringland, Newport, was ordered to pay £74 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Chepstow Road on November 5.

SHELLEY ANNE WILLIAMS, 39, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 14 months after she admitted drink driving with 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Mount Pleasant Road, Pontnewydd, and driving without insurance on November 6.

She was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ADEEL AHMAD, 28, of Melbourne Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cromwell Road on May 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HOLLY CURTIS, 22, of Kerrin Lane, Woolaston, Lydney, Gloucestershire, was ordered to pay £193 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Church Street, Chepstow, on July 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CERI MARKEY, 56, of Railway View, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A465 in Abergavenny on May 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.