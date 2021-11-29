GWENT Police are investigating a report of a rape of an 18-year-old woman in Blackwood and have made one arrest.
An 18-year-old man from the Caerphilly area was arrested on suspicion of rape and has since been released on conditional bail.
The incident is reported to have taken place at around 2.30am in High Street, Blackwood on Sunday, November 28.
Police say that the woman is receiving specialist support.
If you have information on this incident, call 101 and quote log reference 2100416393 or message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
To report anything anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
