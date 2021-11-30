The South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.
Today we meet Ethan Fowler, 23, from Newport.
He said: "I've been a hobbyist photographer for roughly 10 years. Shooting mainly the automotive sector. My main career is an IT Technician."
