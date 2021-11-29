An INCREDIBLE mural celebrating Newport’s urban wildlife has appeared on the side of a house in Maindee.

The vibrant display can be found on the wall of a home on Corporation Road, along the walkway next to Maindee Primary School.

Painted by local street artist Andy O’Rourke, the piece was commissioned in partnership with the Maindee Unlimited project, which has won a huge amount of praise for its efforts to green the area.

It’s prompted plenty of positive reaction on social media from people living nearby with calls for similar paintings to be commissioned across the city.

Mr O’Rourke’s talent can be seen in various locations around Gwent, including murals at Marshfield Community Hall, Rogerstone Welfare Ground and The Grange Hospital in Cwmbran.

He’s said he takes inspiration from the popularity of street-art in nearby Bristol and its recent emergence in Cardiff.

“Murals in Newport are pretty thin on the ground,” Mr O’Rourke told the Argus, “So it’s a great opportunity to make use of space in the city.

“Back walls quite often get tagged by graffiti, so it was about putting an end to that and beautifying the area.

“It’s in a great location – right opposite Maindee school – and is definitely something for them to enjoy.

“We wanted to do something that showed off the species you’d find in the area. I did a bunch of designs and ideally wanted to get it painted in the summer but covid and the weather brought about a few delays. I finished it about a week ago.

“It’s been covered with a graffiti-proof glazing so it should be protected from any kind of vandalism.”

Mr O’Rourke, who’s originally from Manchester, is hoping that the work kickstarts a mural revolution in Newport – a view that’s shared by Maindee Unlimited committee member, John Stone.

The group created a thriving community garden by George Street Bridge in 2019 and has an orchard growing near the mural.

“We’ve got our eyes on a few other walls,” Mr Stone told the Argus.

“Much of our work has been trying to improve these lesser-loved bits of Maindee and make them a bit more appealing.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work to improve the walkway by the primary school through to Rodney Parade – including the creation of a community orchard.

“Murals like this really do make a difference to the community – they not only brighten up the place but give people a sense of pride in where they live.

“You never quite know how it will be received but the response to this one has been fantastic.”