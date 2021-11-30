A MAN triggered an armed siege after he pointed a silver pistol at a policeman while drunk and emotional following his grandmother’s funeral.

Officers thought the weapon Ashley Jones had might be a real gun and dived for cover, Newport Crown Court heard.

They then heard shouts ringing out inside the house where the defendant lived in Abergavenny.

Prosecutor Laurence Jones said: “The police had no idea if the gun was real or not.

“The defendant shouted at the officers, ‘Come for me and I’ll come for you.’”

Jones surrendered after a firearms unit surrounded the property during the early hours of the morning on Thursday, February 11.

The gun turned out to be an air pistol and the defendant was also found to own an air rifle.

Jones was described as being “deeply distressed” and drunk following his grandmother’s funeral the day before which took place during a Covid-19 lockdown.

Police had initially attended the area following reports of an illegal party and, later on, an alleged assault.

The 32-year-old, of Brecon Road, Abergavenny, admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause Police Constable Lesley Morgan fear of violence.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “When he calmed down, he presented himself to the police and co-operated fully, making full and frank admissions.

“The defendant was tearful to them.”

His barrister said Jones had been drinking heavily following his grandmother’s funeral but stressed he did not have a drink problem.

Mr Jones added how his client suffered from anxiety and depression.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “You were drunk and threatened the offficers.

"You pointed a handgun towards one of them and they took cover.”

Jones was jailed for 15 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must observe an electronically monitored curfew for 12 weeks between 6pm and 5am.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £350 towards prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapons.