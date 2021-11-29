PEOPLE wishing to travel abroad will now be able to show proof they have received a Covid-19 vaccination booster with their digital Covid pass.
As of the weekend (Saturday, November 27), the vaccination boosters have been added to the digital NHS COVID Pass.
This means people in Wales are able to demonstrate proof of a booster if they are travelling overseas.
Health minister Eluned Morgan said, in a statement: "Booster vaccinations will show up automatically on the digital NHS COVID Pass, but they will not be automatically available on the COVID Pass paper certificate immediately.
"Further work is needed to enable boosters to be added to paper certificates and a further update on this work will be provided in January."
Booster vaccinations will not be added to the domestic COVID Pass.
The requirement for a person to be 'fully vaccinated' currently refers to having the first and second dose of the vaccine only.
Information about how to get a NHS COVID Pass is available at gov.wales/nhscovidpass.
People should check the entry requirements for the country they are travelling to via the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website.
