RSPCA Cymru are looking for a permanent home for 'cheeky' dog that has stayed at the Newport Animal Centre for more than 300 days.

Charlie, a five-year-old crossbreed, was one of 45 dogs rescued from a dilapidated barn in Ceredigion in January after the owner agreed to work with the RSPCA after their situation spiralled out of control.

Charlie was so nervous after his ordeal that he stayed in the corner of his kennel for six weeks and did not venture outside until May.

However, since then Charlie has gained confidence and is beloved by staff at the animal centre - though he may still be nervous around unfamiliar stimuli.

Behaviour and welfare adviser, Hayley Moorey, said: "Charlie had been living in inappropriate conditions in a dilapidated outhouse with 44 other dogs and had never experienced a normal life before he came to us.

"His cheeky little personality has now really come out and he’s shown everyone that time and patience really does pay off.

"He’s a different dog to the nervous and withdrawn animal that arrived here nearly a year ago, and he really deserves to find a lovely home after all he’s been through.

"He loves to run off the lead with all his doggy friends here at the centre and is continuing to meet and develop relationships with different members of staff.

"He loves getting cuddles from his main carers and he gives plenty of kisses too!

"It’s been quite a journey for him, but we are all over the moon at his progress and the opportunity he now has to lead the life that he always should have had."

Video: RSPCA Cymru

An ideal home for Charlie would be a quiet-adult only residence, preferably with a big garden so that Charlie can get to know his new owners before going on walks.

He can live with another calm, male dog or a neutered female.

New owners will have to visit the centre a few times to interact with Charlie in a familiar environment before taking him home.

