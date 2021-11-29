A NATIVITY scene in Blaenavon has been removed after vandals left it "beyond repair" over the weekend.

Blaenavon Town Council said they are removing the Christmas crib from Bethlehem Court after it fell foul of vandals at some point between 8.30pm on Friday, November 26 and 10.30am on Monday, November 29.

Heads were broken off the figures, which are now "beyond repair", according to a post on social media from the council.

The roof to the crib has also been heavily damaged.

Mayor Cllr Liam Cowles said: “We had a lovely carol service and lights switch-on on Friday, followed by a hugely successful Christmas market on Saturday.

“This act of wanton vandalism has cast a gloom over the Council’s Christmas preparations and spoiled the atmosphere for many residents.

“We’ve reported the incident to Gwent Police and are very hopeful of them finding whoever is responsible."

He appealed to any residents who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information on who the perpetrators might be, to tell the police.

“We live in a mostly kind community," he said.

"We can’t have the anti-social minority spoiling things for the majority of law-abiding people.”

Inspector Aled George of Gwent Police said: “The level of damage caused to the crib and the figurines at the nativity scene outside the church is substantial and it’s really disappointing to see such a mindless act of vandalism.

“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities. We’re reviewing CCTV in the area as part of our enquiries to trace those involved.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police, quoting log reference 2100417774.

You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police on social media.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.