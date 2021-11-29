Parts of the UK experienced the coldest night of autumn so far, with temperatures plummeting below zero overnight.

The Met Office said Shap in Cumbria recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far with minus 8.7C (16.34F).

Last night was the coldest of the season so far🥶



Many of us are waking up to a #frost, locally severe where there is #snow cover ❄️



There's also #ice in places so take care if you're travelling this morning and stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/93oi2XzHK1 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 29, 2021

Bridlington in East Yorkshire recorded high levels of rainfall, with 14.6mm of rain overnight on Sunday.

Across the UK there was a mix of weather on Sunday, with a range of sunshine, rain, sleet and snow.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said that the second coldest night of the season had been on Saturday night, November 27.

He said: “The previous low was minus 6.4C which was recorded in Shap in Cumbria on the 28th.

“Over last night we recorded minus 8.7C (16.34F), also in Shap.”

However, according to the Met Office, the cold will be replaced with a warming trend on Monday, before a dip in temperature reappears on Wednesday night, December 1.

Claydon said: “There is a bit of a warming trend through the day today (Monday).

“The whole of the UK will turn milder. The places that will hold on to the cold air the longest will be in the south-east of the UK.

“The low temperatures will return on Wednesday and Thursday night.

“However, I don’t think it will be quite as low as we have seen before.

“It will still be below zero, but more like minus 4C (24.8F) or minus 5C (23F).”

This comes after Storm Arwen caused havoc across much of the UK at the weekend, bringing strong winds, sleet and snow.

Gusts of almost 100mph caused disruption across the country. From power cuts, building damage and trees becoming uprooted and blocking roads.

Sunday was another chilly day for most with a mix of #sunshine and some outbreaks of #rain, #sleet and #snow in places. Shap in Cumbria recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far pic.twitter.com/7cfGlW1fdh — Met Office (@metoffice) November 29, 2021

Snow also led to travel disruptions as lorries were getting stuck and ploughs had to be used in many areas.

National Rail said on Monday morning train routes across Scotland, Wales, north-east England and south-west England had been affected by the weather.

Affected routes included those run by the London North Eastern Railway, Lumo, ScotRail, and TransPennine Express.