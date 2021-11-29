Two Gwent businesses were among those celebrating after picking up an award at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2021: The Finals.

CEO and founder Adele Pember of Cwmbran-based travel platform Dog Furiendly won the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.

Dog Furiendly acts as a TripAdvisor for dog owners, helping them plan the best places for pet owners to eat, drink and stay.

Ms Pember said: “I was totally shocked to have won! As a finalist for two awards, we already felt on top of the world but winning this award truly celebrates all our hard work, grit and determination to make Dog Furiendly a global furnomenon.

“When I started Dog Furiendly, people used to look at me like I was barking mad. Yes I am, but all the best dog owners are! This award has given me the confidence to believe in what we’ve created at Dog Furiendly. It's recognition from people you aspire to be like and we're just so honoured to be flying the Entrepreneurial Spirit in Wales.”

The other Gwent winner was Reworking. Michael Beck, Craig Lomax, Sean Thomas and Michael George, from the Newport-based business, won the Pivot Entrepreneur of the Year title.

In partnership with Starling Bank, the ceremony saw 159 business people recognised for their achievements, including 15 from across Wales.

The over all Great British Entrepreneur of the Year winner was London’s Philip Belamant, the CEO and founder of financial services company, Zilch.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards launched in 2012 to celebrate the best of British enterprise, inviting founders from across the UK to apply with their entrepreneurial success stories.

The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts and leaders of influential UK businesses, including some of the prize winners from previous years.

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “It was fantastic to hear the inspiring stories from Wales after such a difficult few years, and even better to have been able to invite all of our finalists to the in-person ceremony and celebrate together.

“With more than 1,200 people attending, the evening was a real snapshot of the UK economy. The winners were thoroughly deserving, overcoming some stiff competition from their fellow finalists, and we look forward to welcoming them into our alumni community and seeing what they do next. It’s always exciting to watch our previous winners go on to achieve amazing things and I don’t expect any less from this year’s award recipients, who we will support all the way.”

Anne Boden MBE, founder of Starling Bank, headline partner of the Awards, said: “It is fantastic to see these worthy individuals being celebrated through these awards. We wish all the shortlisted businesses the best of luck with their future endeavours during these changing times.”

Guests also heard the story of Phones4U founder, John Caudwell, as he announced a new award category and partnership between the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and his charity, Caudwell Children. John said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate businesses and entrepreneurs that are flourishing and making a success of themselves.

“The Great British Entrepreneur Awards has developed a growing community of like-minded businesses and entrepreneurs, which was the perfect platform for me to launch my Blaze Your Own Trail award. I’m incredibly excited about the partnership we have established, both for the new award and my charity.”