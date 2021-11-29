One of Wales’ leading training providers, ACT, has been named UK Employer of the Year: Platinum (250+), at The Investors in People Awards 2021.

The business has branches in Caerphilly, Pontypool, Ebbw Vale, Cardiff, Barry and more, helping thousands of young people in these areas learn practical skills, to prepare them for the world of work.

ACT was also ranked the fifth Best Education and Training Company to Work For in the UK, on this year’s Best Companies List. It was further officially recognised as a World Class Organisation to work for, having received three star accreditation from Best Companies.

Richard Spear, managing director of ACT, said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this prestigious award in the face of incredibly strong competition. The award will inspire us to do even more to make ACT a brilliant place to work.”

ACT overcame many challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a focus on wellbeing that helped secure an unwavering team spirit. It invested in a wellbeing hub; a multi-purpose space that houses the ACT wellbeing team, plus pod spaces for quiet working. Centres were closed at noon on more than 30 Fridays, to improve staff wellbeing.

Andrew Cooksley, CEO of ACT, said: “I’m absolutely knocked out by this award. It’s by far our best achievement to date. It’s testament to the investment we’ve made in our staff and their development.

“It’s clear to us that good staff engagement, wellbeing and happiness is the bedrock of a successful organisation.

“Hopefully, through achieving this award, we can lead by example and encourage and support other organisations across Wales and the UK to further invest in their people and reap the huge rewards.

Paul Devoy, of Investors in People, said: “The Investors in People Awards 2021 was a record-breaking year, in regards to the number of entries and number of organisations entering. So, for every organisation that won, your win will taste a little bit sweeter!"

ACT provides a long list of training programmes and qualifications that help and support individuals to reach their full potential. These range from Traineeships, Apprenticeship and Higher Apprenticeships across 30 different sectors, to employability training and short commercial courses.