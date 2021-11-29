We said goodbye to Tilly and Nikita during Strictly's Sunday elimination show as the competition gets that much tighter.
The weekend's result show saw Tiktoker Tilly Ramsay booted from the ballroom alongside her partner Nikita Kuzmin.
The couple found themselves in the dance-off against CBBC presenter Ryan Stephenson and professional dancer Nancy Xu.
Their samba to Dua Lipa’s song Levitating wasn't enough to save the pair who have found themselves in the dance-off twice before.
It's been such a joy watching Tilly transform into a dancer with Nikita by her side. Thank you both for 10 fabulous weeks! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/XP1qdj8Hyq— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 28, 2021
Following Tilly and Nikita's exit, Betfair has released its odds for who it thinks will win Strictly Come Dancing 2021.
Who will win Strictly 2021?
Betfair predicts that long time favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis will win this year's competition despite not topping the leaderboard this weekend.
A spokesman for Betfair, Sam Rosbottom said: "Despite not producing her best performance this weekend, Rose Ayling-Ellis is still one of the shortest favourites in Strictly history at 1/5 to lift the Glitterball trophy as we approach the quarter-final.
"John Whaite, having topped the leaderboard on Saturday night, is still way back at 7/1 second favourite."
Strictly Week 10 leaderboard
And here is how the scoreboard looks in Week 10 of #Strictly. pic.twitter.com/P5gNlxvJTq— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2021
This is how your favourite Strictly stars reformed during the week five live show.
- John and Johannes - 39
- AJ and Kai - 36
- Rhys and Nancy 35
- Rose and Giovanni - 33
- Dan and Nadiya - 31
- Tilly and Nikita - 30
Full Strictly odds after week 10
- Rose Ayling-Ellis: 1/5
- John Whaite: 7/1
- AJ Odudu: 9/1
- Dan Walker: 25/1
- Rhys Stephenson: 100/1
