A PUBLIC consultation is underway over plans to turn a former care home in Caerphilly County into new sheltered housing for over 55s.

Ty Darran in Risca was closed by the council back in 2010 and has stood empty for more than a decade.

At the time of its closure, just 13 people were living in the 36 bed Ty-Darran and 28 staff were employed there.

It’s lack of use has been a cause of frustration for families of former residents and the wider community.

Now, Caerphilly County Borough Council has appointed Cardiff-based LRM Planning to oversee work that would turn the site into new sheltered housing.

LRM planning said: “An outline planning application is to be submitted imminently for the proposed development of over 55s supported housing apartments, with community accommodation, landscaped allotments and communal gardens, ancillary electric scooter and bicycle storage, car parking and associated works.”

The deadline for people to have their say on the plans is Friday, December 10.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has released its initial proposals for the site which it hopes to start working on in mid-2022, should planning permission be granted.

It’s not yet clear how many rooms will be made available at the site.

In its proposals, the council said: “The new homes will provide generous and flexible living spaces, private outside space and plenty of sunlight and fresh air.

“All four storeys will be accessible via two lifts and every apartment will be fully accessible with level thresholds. All arranged around communal gardens, with allotments, fruit trees and raised planters.

“Inside will feature shared resident spaces, including computer and education rooms, a library and lounges.

“Designs will prioritise the health and wellbeing of residents. Low carbon, super-sustainable designs will mean low energy bills and will be well connected with high-speed broadband.”